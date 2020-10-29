Comparing SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) and FedEx (OTCMKTS:FDX)

SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyShop Logistics and FedEx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FedEx $69.22 billion 0.99 $1.29 billion $9.50 27.37

FedEx has higher revenue and earnings than SkyShop Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of FedEx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SkyShop Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of FedEx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyShop Logistics and FedEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A FedEx 2.50% 15.82% 4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SkyShop Logistics and FedEx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyShop Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A FedEx 0 6 17 1 2.79

FedEx has a consensus price target of $277.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given FedEx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FedEx is more favorable than SkyShop Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

SkyShop Logistics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedEx has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FedEx beats SkyShop Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyShop Logistics

SkyShop Logistics, Inc., an e-commerce service company, provides cross border shopping facilitation services to foreign shoppers accessing the United States online merchant sites. It operates puntomio.com, which facilitates shopping on U.S. merchant Web sites offering the landed cost, customs clearance, and delivery cost upfront to the shopper, as well as assists the buyers in finding products, price comparison, use of the U.S. address, transportation and customs clearance, and delivery to the buyer's home. The company also provides Global e Cart, which offers an integration free technology platform for online merchants that allows localized checkout experience in language and currency, localized checkout with local address formats, defined export/import restrictions and compliance by country, and international credit card fraud screening. In addition, it offers business to consumer international parcel service with online visibility, tracking, and delivery confirmation. The company was formerly known as SkyPostal Networks, Inc. and changed its name to SkyShop Logistics, Inc. in July 2010. SkyShop Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages. The company's FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload and freight delivery services. As of May 31, 2018, it operated approximately 27,000 vehicles and 370 service centers. The company's FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services. It also offers FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; FedEx Office, a suite of printing and shipping management solutions for copying and digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, computer rentals, Wi-Fi, and corporate print solutions; and packing services, supplies, and boxes, as well as FedEx Express and FedEx Ground shipping services. The company's Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers international trade services in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; cross-border enablement and technology solutions, and e-commerce transportation solutions; integrated supply chain management solutions; time-critical shipment services; critical inventory and service parts logistics, 3-D printing, and technology repair. This segment also provides international trade advisory services, including assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and publishes customs duty and tax information. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

