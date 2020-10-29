Comparing Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NASDAQ:FBHS)

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.28 $6.98 million $0.27 25.00 Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.76 billion 1.95 $431.90 million $3.60 22.61

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts. Fortune Brands Home & Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Interior Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36% Fortune Brands Home & Security 7.61% 21.65% 8.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Select Interior Concepts and Fortune Brands Home & Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 7 9 0 2.47

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus target price of $74.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than Select Interior Concepts.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats Select Interior Concepts on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand name; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand name; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand name. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brand names; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand name. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

