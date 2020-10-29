Comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Panglobal Brands (NYSE:PNGB)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Panglobal Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. -1.90% 7.10% 1.92% Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A

12.4% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Panglobal Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.09 $394.61 million $0.97 16.34 Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Panglobal Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 1 7 0 2.88 Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Panglobal Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Panglobal Brands

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

