Comparing IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Balincan USA (NASDAQ:BCNN)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Balincan USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 1.79 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -2.42 Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Balincan USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IZEA Worldwide and Balincan USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50 Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.81%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Balincan USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -62.98% -48.81% -29.34% Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balincan USA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Balincan USA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

