Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $100.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,744,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,810,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,770 shares of company stock valued at $19,773,716. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $31,750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.