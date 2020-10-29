Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.