Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Truist boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

