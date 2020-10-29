Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 101.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

