Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $23.30 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

