Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

