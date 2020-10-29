CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

In related news, Director Peter C. Varischetti acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.