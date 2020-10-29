CNB Bank Has $1.14 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

