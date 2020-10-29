Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion and a PE ratio of -84.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 140.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $314,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

