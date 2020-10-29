Clearwater Paper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 563 call options.

CLW opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $598.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

