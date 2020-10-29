CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

