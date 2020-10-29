Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (CNW.AX) (ASX:CNW) Insider Andrew Milner Sells 6,700,000 Shares

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (CNW.AX) (ASX:CNW) insider Andrew Milner sold 6,700,000 shares of Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (CNW.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$201,000.00 ($143,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.02.

About Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (CNW.AX)

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services and related third-party products in Australia. The company offers business and technology consulting services; and integration services, such as connectivity and communications, data center, collaboration, security, infrastructure, and managed services, as well as, project management and people services.

