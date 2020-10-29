CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$6.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.16. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $332.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

