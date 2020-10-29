CIBC Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $70.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.