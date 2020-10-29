CIBC Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.94 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.75.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$184.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

