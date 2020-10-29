CIBC Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $70.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

NASDAQ TFII opened at $46.74 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.