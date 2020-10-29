CIBC Cuts Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$35.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MFI. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of MFI opened at C$23.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

