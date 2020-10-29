Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

