Chris Birch Buys 10,886 Shares of Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Chris Birch purchased 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59).

HWG opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.73. Harworth Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWG shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

