China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

China Telecom stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. China Telecom has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in China Telecom by 22.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

