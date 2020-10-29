China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYCY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. China Railway Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

China Railway Construction Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

