China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020 // Comments off

China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYCY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. China Railway Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

China Railway Construction Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.