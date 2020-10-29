Chevron (CVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.