Chevron (CVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

