Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

