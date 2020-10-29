Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7,609.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $599,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 30.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 133.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 439,093 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.