Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.95.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.53 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

