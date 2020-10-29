Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.95.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.53 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
