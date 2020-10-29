Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHTR opened at $572.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.08.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

