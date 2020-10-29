Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Immunome has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.77.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

