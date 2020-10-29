CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

