CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 312,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

