Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CE stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 8.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Celanese by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Celanese by 11.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

