Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

