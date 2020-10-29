Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CATB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $193,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

