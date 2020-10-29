Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$22.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.

CAS stock opened at C$14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

