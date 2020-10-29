Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.40.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$14.45 on Monday. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.