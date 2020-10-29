Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.40.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$14.45 on Monday. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

