Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $320.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.