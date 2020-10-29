Carrie Smith Cox Sells 22,838 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.