Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$310.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective increased by Laurentian from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$231.36.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$220.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$202.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$161.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.67. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$236.18.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.8200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

