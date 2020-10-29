Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$310.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective increased by Laurentian from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$231.36.
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$220.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$202.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$161.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.67. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$236.18.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
