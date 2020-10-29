Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,460.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,685.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.