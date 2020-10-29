Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

VZ stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.