Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.