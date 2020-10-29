Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Stake Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.93% of Capstead Mortgage worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 777,701 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 657,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,636,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 236,885 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $526.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

