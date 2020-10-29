Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $37.30

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $36.00. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 44,660 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.21).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

