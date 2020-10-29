Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock worth $3,904,857 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.