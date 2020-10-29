Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 32,796 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COF opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
