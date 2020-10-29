Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 32,796 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COF opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after buying an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,554,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

